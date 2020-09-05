“Not fit to serve,” Governor Cuomo responds to reported comments from President Trump

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo is responding to the reported comments from President Trump after a magazine article accused Trump of making offensive comments about United States service members killed on the battlefield.
Sunday, Cuomo said “Those who serve our country when called to duty - with full awareness that some will make the ultimate sacrifice - deserve our deepest respect and our endless admiration. Anyone who doesn’t know that very basic and very patriotic truth is ignorant of history and our nation’s values and is not fit to serve.”
Cuomo is not the only New York Democrat to speak out against the incident. Friday, Democratic candidate for the north country’s seat in congress, Tedra Cobb, said Elise Stefanik should call Trump out for his actions.
A statement from the Stefanik campaign attacked The Atlantic’s article as “false reporting and yet another desperate smear from the media lying and tearing down President Trump - just like Tedra Cobb does every day.”
President Trump has denied the allegations, claiming he has never disrespected fallen soldiers and that the report in the article is a “disgraceful attempt to influence the 2020 Election.
