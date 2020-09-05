Patrick C. Austin, 69, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Patrick C. Austin, 69, a longtime resident of Judith Street, passed away Wednesday evening, September 2, 2020 at his home.
Pat was born September 28, 1950 in Massena, the son of the late Francis P. and Josephine M. (Germano) Austin. He attended Catholic schools in Massena graduating from Holy Family High School in 1969 and later attended a college in Canton, Ohio.
Pat worked for a time at Faucher’s Machine Vending, Charlie’s Tavern, and more recently a tender at the Massena Country Club. Pat was an active member of the Italian-American Civic Association and staunch support of Massena Red Raider sports, where he was inducted in the Massena High School Hall of Fame in 2019.
Pat is survived by his sister, Connie Farnan of Greensboro, North Carolina; his brothers, Tony (Maureen) Austin of Lakeland, Florida; David Austin of Ontario, New York; and Robert (Kaye) Austin of Roseboro, North Carolina; his dear friend, George Trippany of Rouses Point; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Craig W. Austin on March 21, 2010.
At his request, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with burial in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
