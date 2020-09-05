Saturday Sports: Final plans fall into place for 2020 fall high school sports season

”Our first and foremost effort is the academic area with athletics trying to be a part of that picture. I think the districts are considering not only the health and safety, the readiness of players when it deals with interscholastic athletics but also the financial piece. We all know that out districts are struggling at best for the financial end of things, so there’s gonna need to be some hard decisions made with regards to what we may be able to offer, levels of offerings, travel restrictions. Those type of things,” said Normandin.