Zoo New York holds monarch butterfly release ceremony

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - As the north country transitions from summer to fall, our butterfly population is getting ready to migrate south.
Zoo New York at Watertown’s Thompson Park released 11 tagged Monarch Butterflies Saturday. Seven males and 4 females.
The tags will send data to Monarch Watch, a volunteer-based citizen science organization, to track where the butterflies go.
The butterfly release is a part of the zoo’s River Day, which teaches guests about their environmental impacts through activities, and also promotes Zoo New York’s mission to promote conservation.
