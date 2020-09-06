AAA reminds people to drive safe as more parents are expected to drive their children to school

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s that time of year.
School is starting back up and AAA wants to remind you “School’s Open, Drive Safe.”
AAA reports the leading cause of death for children 5 to 14 years old is car accidents.
The insurance agency says it’s campaign is more important than ever as more parents will be walking and driving their children to school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
AAA says drivers should be cautious in school zones and neighborhoods and should be prepared to stop for school buses.
