Ann C. O’Neil, 75, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Ann C. O’Neil, age 75 of Ogdensburg will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday (Sept 9, 2020) at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ogdensburg.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 3:00-6:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Ann passed away early Sunday (Sept 6, 2020) at the Riverledge Healthcare Facility surrounded by her family and close friends.
Surviving are three sons Peter O’Neil & his wife Elizabeth of Arlington, VA, Patrick O’Neil & his partner Roger Triplett of Palm Springs, CA and Kevin O’Neil & his wife Marci of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Bryn, Coughlin “CJ” and Liam O’Neil of Arlington, VA , Sadie, Ella, Aidan, & Noah O’Neil of Ogdensburg; a brother Peter Bouchard & his wife Patricia of Morton, IL, Jessica of Las Vegas, NV; two sister-in laws Jessica Bouchard of Las Vegas, NV & Nancy Bouchard of Ogdensburg; along with several nieces, nephews & cousins.
Two brothers Richard & Michael Bouchard predeceased her.
Ann was born on April 5, 1945 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of the late Henry & Leona (Pfaff) Bouchard. She later graduated from St. Mary’s Academy and continued her education at the Spencer Business School in Schenectady with a major in court reporting.
During her career she was employed as a court stenographer for the St. Lawrence County Court System for 32 years. She retired in 1998 as chief court clerk in Ogdensburg.
Ann was very active with numerous organizations in Ogdensburg to include, president of the Legion of Mary, past member of the Rebecca Lodge, past president of the American Legion Auxiliary, a member of Claxton Hepburn Ladies Auxiliary, St. Mary’s Cathedral Parish and Choir and the Ogdensburg Command Performance.
She enjoyed swimming, traveling, crocheting, sewing, playing cards and visits with her grandchildren. Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Joseph’s Home, 950 Linden Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
