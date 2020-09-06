Ann C. O’Neil, 75, of Ogdensburg

Surviving are three sons Peter O’Neil & his wife Elizabeth of Arlington, VA, Patrick O’Neil & his partner Roger Triplett of Palm Springs, CA and Kevin O’Neil & his wife Marci of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Bryn, Coughlin “CJ” and Liam O’Neil of Arlington, VA , Sadie, Ella, Aidan, & Noah O’Neil of Ogdensburg; a brother Peter Bouchard & his wife Patricia of Morton, IL, Jessica of Las Vegas, NV; two sister-in laws Jessica Bouchard of Las Vegas, NV & Nancy Bouchard of Ogdensburg; along with several nieces, nephews & cousins.