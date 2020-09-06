Mary E. Shrewsberry, 67, of Gouverneur

Mary was born on March 9, 1953 in Watertown, NY to the late Kelzo and Betty (Woodard) Shrewsberry. She graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1971. Mary worked as a MCRA at United Helpers. She had previously worked for Cerebral Palsy, Watertown Transitional Living and was a substitute teacher at the Gouverneur Central School. She also was a cook at the Gouverneur Country Club Golf Course.