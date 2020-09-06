Mary E. Shrewsberry, 67, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mary E. Shrewsberry, age 67, of Gouverneur, passed away on September 2, 2020 at the Lutheran Care Home in Clinton.
Calling hours with face coverings and social distancing for Mary will be on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Her funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor David Hart officiating. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Mary was born on March 9, 1953 in Watertown, NY to the late Kelzo and Betty (Woodard) Shrewsberry. She graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1971. Mary worked as a MCRA at United Helpers. She had previously worked for Cerebral Palsy, Watertown Transitional Living and was a substitute teacher at the Gouverneur Central School. She also was a cook at the Gouverneur Country Club Golf Course.
Mary was a past president of the Gouverneur VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed doing needle point and reading.
Surviving are her son, Brandon Shrewsberry of Marcy, NY; two brothers, Blane and Laurie Shrewsberry of Gouverneur and Stephen Shrewsberry of Hailesboro; two sisters, Beryl Martin and Rick Hardin of Fine and Kim and Jamie Provost of Newton Falls; and several nieces and nephews.
Mary is predeceased by her parents and a brother, John Shrewsberry who passed away in 1988.
Donations may be made in Mary’s memory to the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund, PO Box 64, Gouverneur NY 13642.
