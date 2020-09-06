Rain and windy on Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A warm front will move through tonight which will bring windy conditions and warming temperatures overnight.
Winds on Monday will be gusting anywhere from 25 to 40 mph all day long. While we will only start out with a 20% chance of rain as we head into the late afternoon hours rain will slowly spread east across the north county as a cold front slowly moves in.
Rain chances will stay in the forecast overnight Monday night as that cold front stalls out over us.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with only a 20% of showers and highs in the mid-70s.
High pressure will build in overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday which will lead to a nice and warm day on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s.
Another cold front will push through Thursday which will bring rain chances back into our forecast for Thursday and Friday.
There is still a lot of uncertainty heading into next weekend as some models are showing a cut off low moving in. If this happens we will deal with cloudy conditions with rain chances all weekend. If this doesn’t happen we will see nicer weather.
