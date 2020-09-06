Results of Oneonta COVID-19 testing from New York’s state SWAT team are in

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WWNY) - COVID-19 numbers across New York State continue to be on the down, however, test results in the City of Oneonta have New York State implementing extra measures.
The Governor’s office says 1,965 tests were performed in Oneonta over the past 5 days with 91 of those tests coming back positive.
Those same tests results show 85 of the 91 positive tests were people between the ages of 18 and 24. It is unknown how many of those positive cases are college students.
Of those tested in that age range, 11.5% tested positive, for everyone else tested in Oneonta, that positivity rate was 0.48%.
To put that in perspective, the New York State-wide positivity rate was 0.85% as of Sunday.
Governor Cuomo says he has directed the state Department of Health to boost rapid testing capabilities in Oneonta over the next couple of weeks, enabling 750 additional tests.
This comes after the state’s SWAT team was sent to SUNY Oneonta to contain a COVID-19 cluster.
Since, students have been sent home for the rest of fall semester.
