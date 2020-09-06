Sunday Sports: St. Lawrence Men’s Hockey season in limbo, players still prepping

”Yeah, everything is on their own according to, you know, they don’t have access to the ice or the fitness centers. So they have to really kind of be creative with different things. And they’ve done that, and you know it’s not the normal training. I think our guys, part of their fitness foundation when you talk about a strength aspect is gonna be a little bit different just because, you know, a few of the kids didn’t have any access to weight rooms all summer, and then some of them had access as the summer went along and it’s just- They’re all gonna be kind of at different stages with their off season training,” said Brekke.