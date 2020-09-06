SUNY launches COVID-19 Tracker to respond to the virus on campuses

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The State University of New York has launched a SUNY-wide COVID-19 Case Tracker Dashboard to help respond to and contain the coronavirus.
Sunday, Governor Cuomo and State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras announced the launch.
The dashboard will provide real time, up-to-date information on COVID-19 cases across SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities.
The dashboard also provides that data for SUNY as well as individual campuses.
The data will be reported by campuses every 24 hours and added to the dashboard daily.
The dashboard also includes information on the different types of tests administered, daily and weekly test data, overall positivity rates, available quarantine and isolation space, and hospitalizations.
“This new dashboard will help students, parents and faculty stay informed with the latest data. I urge our SUNY community to stay vigilant as the virus continues to be a national and global crisis - wear masks, socially distance and be smart.” said Cuomo.
“Controlling this virus is a team effort. As we ask everyone to rise to the challenge and act responsibly, we owe students, faculty, staff, and surrounding communities transparent, easily-accessible, up-to-date case information. If we are all informed and resolve to work together to make data-driven decisions in the interest of public safety, we can keep COVID-19 cases down and have a successful semester,” said Malatras.
The tracker is developing and will be adjusted as new categories of data become available.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.