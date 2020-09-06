Watertown offers online dog license renewal

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In Watertown, if you own a dog, it’s something you have to do every year: renew your dogs’ license.
But now, like many other tasks done during the pandemic, you can renew that license at home online!
In an effort to provide services more remotely, the City of Watertown has created a system which allows dog license renewals to be processed online through the dog portal on the city’s website.
All you need is the dog’s license number and the last name associated with the pup. Rabies immunization forms also need to be up to date and filed with the city clerk.
Watertown City Clerk Ann Saunders says this online renewal system was funded by last years budget, and was going to happen well before the pandemic began. Only now having less exposure between customers and staff is a big priority.
“This was in the works for a while, and when the COVID-19 pandemic hit us with the shutdown, it was just something that we said we just need to add to our services,” said Saunders.
All dogs residing in the City of Watertown, 4 months or older, need to be licensed with the city.
For more information or any questions you might have about the renewal process you can email cityclerk@watertown-ny.gov, call 315-785-7780, or visit during their office hours Monday through Friday 8:30 to 4:30 at City Hall.
