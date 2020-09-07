Barbara Louise Bush, 84, of Star Lake

STAR LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Barbara Louise Bush, age 84, of Star Lake, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.
Barbara was born on June 22, 1936 in Amsterdam, NY to the late Albert J. and Anna (Cobb) Ely. She attended Lyons Central School. She had married James Chambers, he passed away on March 11, 1984. On July 20, 1996, she married Stewart Bush. He passed away on October 28, 2008.
Barbara was a homemaker. She enjoyed going with the senior citizen groups and she used to enjoy baking and decorating cakes for people.
Surviving are two sons, James and Brian Chambers; three daughters and their husbands, Dianna and Paul Hanley, Mary Beth and Steve Pickering and Ann and Philip MacDonald; a brother, Albert “Jr.” Ely; a sister, Frances “Pat” Trembley and nine grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and both of her husbands, Barbara is predeceased by a brother, Gerald “Buddy” Ely; two sisters, Dorothy Pickering and Marion Edwards and a grandson.
In keeping with Barbara’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Donations may be made in Barbara’s memory to the Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Ave. Potsdam, NY 13676.
