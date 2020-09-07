Dorothy A. Burrows, 95, formerly of Lake Bonaparte

In 1943 she graduated from Clinton High School. She then took a Machine Shop Course and went to work at Rome Army Field during World War II. After the War, she worked for the New York Telephone Company as an Operator. On September 25th, 1948 she married Keith H. Burrows of Black River. Upon Mr. Burrows’ retirement, the couple moved to Lake Bonaparte and spent their winters in Florida. After her husband’s passing on August 29, 1998, Dorothy lived year-round at Lake Bonaparte.