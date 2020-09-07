HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dorothy A. Burrows, 95, formerly of Lake Bonaparte, passed away on Sunday evening, September 6, 2020 at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, where she had been a resident since June.
Dorothy was born on October 2, 1924 in Clinton, New York, daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Flynn) O’Brien.
In 1943 she graduated from Clinton High School. She then took a Machine Shop Course and went to work at Rome Army Field during World War II. After the War, she worked for the New York Telephone Company as an Operator. On September 25th, 1948 she married Keith H. Burrows of Black River. Upon Mr. Burrows’ retirement, the couple moved to Lake Bonaparte and spent their winters in Florida. After her husband’s passing on August 29, 1998, Dorothy lived year-round at Lake Bonaparte.
Surviving are three children, a son, Frank (April) Burrows of Brantingham, New York; two daughters, Kathleen (Robert) Mecomonaco of Rotunda West, Florida and Mary (James) Higman of Carthage, New York; one sister-in-law, Betty O’Brien of Clinton, New York; as well as 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by a son, Keith R. Burrows, a sister, Marjorie Kerwin, two brothers, Jack O’Brien and Francis O’Brien and a granddaughter who passed at birth.
No public services will be held. A private burial will take place in Black River Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their most heartfelt gratitude to the Lewis County General Residential Healthcare Facility and the Lewis County General Hospital for the love and care they provided to their mom.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Lewis County General Residential Healthcare Facility Activities Department at 7785 North State St., Lowville NY 13367.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.