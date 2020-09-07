Funeral Services: Betty L. Ramming, 102, formerly of South Colton

BARKER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for 102 year old Betty L. Ramming, a resident of Barker, NY and formerly of South Colton, NY will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Hess Road Wesleyan Church in Appleton, NY with Rev. Matt Rose presiding.
Burial will be held in the Wright Corners Cemetery in Lockport following the services.
Per regulations, facial coverings and social distancing will be required and seating is limited. Mrs. Ramming passed away on April 23, 2020 in Barker, NY.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Betty L. Ramming.
