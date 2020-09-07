Gillibrand to visit Watertown Post Office Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand will visit Watertown Monday morning to call on the postmaster general to reverse recent changes to the U.S. Postal Service.
Gillibrand will be at the Watertown Post Office at 10 a.m. along with members of the American Postal Workers Union and the National Association of Letter Carriers.
A news release says she and union members will discuss operational issues and call on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy “to reverse harmful changes to operations.”
The release says Gillibrand will address what she’s calling “unacceptable delays” in the service.
Many people rely on the mail for prescriptions, paychecks, and other needs.
More people are expected to vote by mail in the November election to avoid going to potentially crowded polling places and risking catching the coronavirus.
