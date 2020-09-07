Karlea C. LaPlante-Mullaney, 47, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Karlea C. LaPlante-Mullaney, Watertown, passed away Thursday, September 3rd. She was 47 years old.
Private services will be held at the convenience of her family.
Born in Watertown October 9, 1972 Karlea was a daughter of Chris and Mabel (Frost) LaPlante. She received her high school education in Denver, Colorado.
Upon moving back to the area Karlea worked as a waitress at several local restaurants. She enjoyed nature, gardening, and the outdoors.
She is survived by her son, Matt East of Watertown; parents, Mabel Johnikin of Cape Vincent, Chris LaPlante of Florida; sister, Glenda Frost of Colorado; maternal grandmother, Ellen Frost of Watertown; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Donations may be made in her name to the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com
