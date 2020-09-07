Lewis County man allegedly attacked driver with crowbar during ‘road rage incident’

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWNY) - State Police say a Lewis County man attacked another man with a crowbar during a “road rage incident”
Troopers arrested 25 year old Dillon Kotary of Osceola on Sunday.
According to police, Kotary was involved in a minor crash in the town of Annsville in Oneida County on August 30.
After the collision, Kotary allegedly attacked the driver of the other vehicle with a crowbar, leaving the 55 year old man with internal injuries.
Police said Kotary fled the scene.
The alleged victim, whose name was not released, was admitted to an area hospital.
Kotary is charged with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
As of Monday, Kotary was being held in the Oneida County Jail pending arraignment.
