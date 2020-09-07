Quiet Labor Day as local parades are canceled

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a quiet Labor Day around the north country with no parades due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual Labor Day parades in Adams and Massena did not go on this year.
The Adams parade and Firemen’s Field Days, a more than 100 year tradition, were cancelled as was the annual Labor Day Solidarity Parade in Massena.
Organizers were disappointed they couldn’t put on the parades.
“First time in 40 years we haven’t had a Labor Day parade in Massena. It’s always been right on Labor Day and always at 11 a.m. sharp,” said Ronald McDougall, Massena Solidarity Day co-chair.
“Everybody comes out to watch the parade, it’s one of the few things that brings everyone out,” said Bob Simpson, Adams Fire Department spokesperson. “Hopefully by next year we’ll be back to some semblance of normal, if there ever is going to be a normal again.”
The lack of parades making for a much quieter end to the holiday weekend.
