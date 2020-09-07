State’s coronavirus emergency extended to October as infection rates remain low

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared an emergency because of the coronavirus on March 7 and that declaration has been extended for another month.
On Friday, the governor extended the emergency declaration to October 4.
In the meantime, it’s been 31 days that New York has had an infection rate below 1 percent.
In figures released Monday, state officials say .88 percent of the nearly 59,000 tests reported Sunday were positive.
Officials noted only two deaths from the disease. There were 413 people in hospitals because of it, 115 in intensive care, and 57 on ventilators.
In all, the state has had 440,021 confirmed cases and 25,361 deaths.
