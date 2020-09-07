Summer-like with off-and-on rain

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s still technically summer and it’s going to feel like it this Labor Day.
It will be partly sunny with highs will be close to 80. Rain moves in during the morning.
Showers will be off and on and could be heavy at times. Thunderstorms are possible.
It will also be windy. That’s causing a beach hazard alert and small craft advisory for Lake Ontario. Waves could be 3 to 4 feet and strong currents could create dangerous swimming conditions.
It will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a very small chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
It will be mostly sunny and 80 on Wednesday.
It will be partly sunny and close to 80 on Thursday. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain.
It will be cooler with a 30 percent chance of rain on Friday. Skies will be partly sunny and highs will be in the upper 60s.
It will be around 70 and partly sunny on Saturday and Sunday. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain on Sunday.
