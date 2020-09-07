Thompson Park pool closes after welcoming more than 4,000 visitor in 3 weeks

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown city staff says the Thompson Park Pool was busy this summer.
Monday was the last day to make a splash before the pool closed for the winter.
Workers say in the 3 and a half weeks the pool was open, it had more than 4,000 visitors.
On the pool’s busiest day, more than 460 people came out to use it.
“It’s been great. I think that it’s been a really great turnout and it’s a beautiful pool. There were a lot of days we had lines outside and waiting for people to come in because we tried to keep the occupancy low, but there were definitely a lot of busy days,” said Olivia Ritz, lifeguard.
The pool officially opened to the public on August 15.
