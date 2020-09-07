Thompson Park pool closes after welcoming more than 4,000 visitor in 3 weeks

Thompson Park pool closes after welcoming more than 4,000 visitor in 3 weeks
Thompson Park Pool (Source: WWNY)
By Katie Benoit | September 7, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT - Updated September 7 at 5:23 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown city staff says the Thompson Park Pool was busy this summer.

Monday was the last day to make a splash before the pool closed for the winter.

Workers say in the 3 and a half weeks the pool was open, it had more than 4,000 visitors.

On the pool’s busiest day, more than 460 people came out to use it.

“It’s been great. I think that it’s been a really great turnout and it’s a beautiful pool. There were a lot of days we had lines outside and waiting for people to come in because we tried to keep the occupancy low, but there were definitely a lot of busy days,” said Olivia Ritz, lifeguard.

The pool officially opened to the public on August 15.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.