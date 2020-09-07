Woman accused of threatening police officer

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Sackets Harbor woman who allegedly wanted her teenage child to drive her to Kansas last week because she was too drunk ended up accused of threatening a police officer and resisting arrest.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 34 year old Natasha Bender also allegedly instructed a 10 year old child to get in the car she expected the 14 year old to drive.
Deputies say she threatened to kill an officer while wielding a butcher knife and calling him a threat.
She also allegedly threatened to kill the 14 year if the teen called 911.
Bender was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, menacing a police officer, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, second-degree harassment, and criminal mischief.
She was arraigned in Hounsfield town court and released on her own recognizance.
