Your Turn: feedback on Trump’s alleged remarks, nursing home rally & Massena school decision

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A magazine article reports President Trump referred to American soldiers killed in battle as “losers” and “suckers.” The president denied saying any such thing. Here’s a few of the several hundred comments we received:
There is no way he ever said this. He is the only president since Reagan who has totally supported our military.
Jennifer Derouin
Why do you find it so hard to believe? He mocked John McCain for being a POW and ducked out of the Vietnam War for “bone spurs”. Please consider that he may be a lying, incompetent leader.
Jamie Gee
I just want proof he said it. With a name.
Glenn Sampson
Nearly 100 people rallied in Lowville in support of loosening state restrictions that prevent them from seeing their loved ones in nursing homes:
I work in a nursing home; my heart breaks for these people.
Brandi Smith
We have to realize that we aren’t allowed to see them for their own protection!
Valerie Mcadam
The Massena Central School District will start off its school year remotely due to the recent spread of COVID-19 in the community:
Please get a life. The flu is more contagious.
Terese Bibbins
Great decision for the community; that way they can try to contain the current outbreak without it getting out of hand. Good job Massena!
Marianne Claxton
