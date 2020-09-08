Barbara J. Humiston, 82, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Barbara J. Humiston passed away Sunday, September 6th at Samaritan Medical Center. She was 82 years old.
She was born in the Town of Brownville February 22, 1938 the daughter to Ross J. and Kathryn Myers Sykes. Barbara worked for 25 years at Northland Electric.
Barbara enjoyed watching her soap operas, playing bingo, collecting beanie babies, taking rides to the Adirondack’s in the fall.
She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and friend.
Surviving are her daughter, Betty Humiston, Watertown; a son, David Humiston, Tampa, Fl; her grandchildren, Courtney Humiston, Dinah Vaveao, Tapulei Vaveao, Connor Carr, her siblings, John, Charles Betty, Sharon and Shirley.
She was predeceased by her parents, 2 brothers, Stanley and Grant and her sister Joan.
Per her wishes there will be no services held.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
