Beverly Jane Avadikian, 91, of Potsdam

After high school, Beverly worked for a time at Alcoa. She and her husband later opened and operated the Quonset Steak House in Potsdam for many years until their retirement in 1985. She later worked for a few years with the St. Lawrence County Office of the Aging. Beverly enjoyed knitting and crocheting, cooking, and baking Armenian foods and recipes. She loved to listen to music, cherished visiting with her friends and family, and doing crossword puzzles. Beverly was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star at one time.