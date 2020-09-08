‘Bingo! It’s going to the cop shop,’ says man who gave meth lab to police

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - When it comes to meth labs, police routinely are on the lookout for them. But, in Watertown Tuesday, a meth lab was brought to them. The unusual events off Bellew Avenue have led to a drug investigation .
It’s not every day police get meth labs handed to them, but that’s exactly what Robert Freeman wanted to do.
“I came home from Michigan on vacation, came up here and found a meth lab in my town, turned it in to the first cop I knew,” he said.
Freeman says two meth makers were going to pay him to retrieve their mobile meth lab.
“They wanted me to go get it so they could finish it up. There’s about 2-3 batches there, about a grand of product,” he said.
But Freeman says when he found it, he had other plans.
“I said, ‘Bingo! It’s going to the cop shop,’” he said.
Freeman says he had the meth bag for about three days and saw his opportunity to turn it in while driving by the Italian American Civic Association.
“The cop happened to be here doing radar this morning, I turned right around and turned it right in - said, ‘I got a present for ya,’” he said.
When members of the Jefferson County Drug Task Force came to take a look inside Freeman’s vehicle, they removed needles, personal protective meth making equipment, what appeared to be a crystelline substance, and what Freeman called “shake and bake” meth bottles.
Freeman says he’s usually the one getting arrested, but it feels good to be helping cops instead.
“It feels great because now I don’t gotta worry about it hurting anybody. This shouldn’t be on our streets. Weed should be the only thing,” he said.
A representative of the Drug Task Force says they’re conducting a full investigation and if anyone else out there knows of a meth lab, they should contact police.
