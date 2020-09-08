Brenda Gail (Ashley) Dudine, 71, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Brenda Gail (Ashley) Dudine, age 71, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg with Deacon David Demers officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to funeral services from 4:00PM to 6:00PM. Mrs. Dudine passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 in the comforts of her home.