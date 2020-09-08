Brenda Gail (Ashley) Dudine, 71, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Brenda Gail (Ashley) Dudine, age 71, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg with Deacon David Demers officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to funeral services from 4:00PM to 6:00PM. Mrs. Dudine passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 in the comforts of her home.
Brenda leaves behind her husband of forty-one years, Ronald Dudine; BROTHERS: Charlie (Jennifer) Ashley and Raymond (Barbara) Dudine; SISTERS: Dolores (Bruce)Thatcher, Judy (Greg) Davis and Joanne (Dominick) Shellkey; DAUGHTERS: Christina (John) Dent, Valerie (Fred) Latrell, Yvonne Bogardus (Fiancé – Kevin), Deanna (Shawn) Macaulay, Tara Rotundi and Sherry Siriodis; GRANDCHILDREN: Benjamin (Casey) Dent, Danielle (Matthew) Dent, Allison (Boyfriend, Matthew) Dent, Kerstin Massia (Fiancé – Rob), Brooke (John) McGill, Zackary Bogardus, Trenton Macaulay, Morgan Macaulay, Jenaye Rotundi, Chelsie Carey, Haley Lyndaker, Maria Siriodis; great grandchildren: Liam Dent, Rylan Dent, Johnathan Peck, Jonah Peck, Emma Latrell, Avary Edie, Greyson Macaulay, Cecelia Convertino, Luca Convertino, Emma Ammerman and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Brenda is predeceased by her mother, Lucy Flanagan-Ashley; her father, David Ashley; mother-in-law, Margaret Dudine; father-in-law, Romano Dudine; brother, Guy Ashley; son-in-law, Bryan Bogardus; and grandson, Joseph Dent.
Brenda was born on December 4, 1948, in Potsdam, NY, the daughter of David L. and Lucy J. (Flanagan) Ashley. Brenda married Ronald Dudine on August 18, 1970, in Dekalb Junction, NY. She was employed at Health Services of Northern NY.
Brenda enjoyed sewing, puzzles, Bingo, computer time, arts and crafts, reading, cooking, spending time with her family and their sporting events. Brenda was a social butterfly – she loved socializing with those around her and loved teasing and harassing her husband.
Donations may be made in Brenda’s memory to Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center, 5 Lyon Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
