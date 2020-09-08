David H. Nelson, 77, of Parishville

David was born January 8, 1943 to the late Melvin and Nina (Shampine) Nelson in Potsdam, NY. He graduated from Parishville-Hopkinton Central School and married Linda McCasland on October 3, 1961 at the Potsdam Methodist Church. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served until 1966. He attended college before becoming a tool and die maker for General Motors Powertrain in Massena where he worked for over 41 years.