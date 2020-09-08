Food left cooking on stove blamed for Watertown apartment building fire

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown apartment building was evacuated Tuesday after food cooking on a stove caught fire.
City firefighters were called to 305 Gotham Street before 1 p.m.
Officials said a tenant in a third-floor apartment had fallen asleep while cooking food on his stove.
A neighbor smelled smoke, knocked on the man’s door and woke him.
Everyone in the 9-unit apartment building escaped without injury.
Firefighters were able confine the damage to the kitchen where the blaze started.
