Food left cooking on stove blamed for Watertown apartment building fire
By 7 News Staff | September 8, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT - Updated September 8 at 2:13 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown apartment building was evacuated Tuesday after food cooking on a stove caught fire.

City firefighters were called to 305 Gotham Street before 1 p.m.

Officials said a tenant in a third-floor apartment had fallen asleep while cooking food on his stove.

A neighbor smelled smoke, knocked on the man’s door and woke him.

Everyone in the 9-unit apartment building escaped without injury.

Firefighters were able confine the damage to the kitchen where the blaze started.

