Harvest Fest & Boo at the Zoo next month

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Zoo New York at Watertown’s Thompson Park is hosting a pair of events next month.
Executive director Larry Sorel talked about them during an interview for 7 New This Morning.
You can watch that interview in the video above.
Harvest Fest will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on October 3. Because beer will be available, only those 21 year old or older can attend – unless they’re your designated driver.
Boo at the Zoo will be October 17-18 and October 24-25. Tickets need to be purchased ahead of time so the zoo can manage the number of people there at any one time.
You can find out more at nyszoo.org.
