It’s a new experience for all as kids go back to school

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s back to school for kids in the north country, including those who in the General Brown, Harrisville, and Norwood-Norfolk school districts.
In the General Brown School District, getting dropped off looks a lot different this year with COVID-19.
The Junior-Senior High School now has five entrances to prevent kids from being too close together.
Before going inside and getting screened, kids have to wait in line six feet apart. Once inside, their temperature is taken at a kiosk.
High schoolers we spoke to say they are ready to get back class and don’t mind the new protocols.
“I am really excited because it is definitely a new experience for everybody,” Raeanne Chisamore-Veator said, “so we are kind of like the guinea pigs and I am just glad to be back and be social and not be at home isolated.”
The General Brown School District is also trying to keep visitors to a minimum, including parents.
Each school does have a drop box, so parents can drop off items students may have forgotten.
Staff at Harrisville Central School District waited outside the school to greet kids coming back.
That includes Superintendent Robert Finster. He says his school is using a hybrid model of in-person and remote learning.
Students in class sit at desks six feet apart and can take their masks off when seated.
Finster says it might take students time to adjust to the changes, but that doesn’t change how excited he is to have them back.
“Didn’t sleep a wink last night,” he said. “Couldn’t wait for the kids to come back. It’s been a long six months. A lot of frustration, but also a lot of happiness now that they’re back. And hopefully we can stay, and the flow goes well, and people stay healthy.”
Finster says other changes include having buses empty one at a time and staggering bells to avoid large crowds.
Norwood-Norfolk Central School also welcomed students back for their first day
