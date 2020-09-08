Massena to hold free COVID-19 testing as cases surge in village

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A free COVID-19 testing site will be set up in Massena Wednesday as the number of cases surges in the village.
Testing will be held at the Massena Community Center at 60 Beach Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
State and St. Lawrence County health officials have been investigating potential COVID-19 exposures occurring between August 25 and September 7.
According to a news release from the county’s Public Health Department, a cluster of 22 people has tested positive for COVID-19.
7 News has reached out to the department to get more information about the cluster, such as the timeframe of the positive cases and if all of them are in the village. We’ll update this story when we hear from officials.
According to the news release, state and county health officials reached more than 150 people who may be at risk of exposure; they’re actively working to identify additional individuals who may have been exposed.
The testing site is being set up to test people who believe they may have been in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days, regardless of whether they wore a mask and practiced social distancing. Test samples will be collected and sent to the laboratory for analysis.
Once tested, people will need to self-quarantine until the results come back.
If the results are positive, St. Lawrence County Public Health Department will call to give instructions on isolation and follow-up.
Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent/guardian present to sign consent.
People who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms will not be permitted at the testing site.
If you have symptoms and need testing, you’re asked to contact your healthcare provider or one of the testing sites below to make an appointment:
◦ St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
◦ Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
