6 new COVID cases reported in tri-county region

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis counties Tuesday.
Four of the cases are in St. Lawrence County.
That brings the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 296.
Officials said 19 cases are active and 2 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 273 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 48,205 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Jefferson County announced 1 new case on Tuesday.
No one is hospitalized; 11 people are in mandatory isolation and 34 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 244 positive cases and performed 17,812 tests.
The county says 232 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County reported 1 new case Tuesday, meaning the overall number of COVID-positive tests for the county now stands at 65.
Two people are in isolation, 49 are under quarantine and 63 have recovered.
To date, the county has performed 8,385 tests.
