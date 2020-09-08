Police seek public’s help in counterfeit money investigation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Members of the State Police are asking for you help in identifying a man in connection with the use of counterfeit money.
Troopers said the suspect in the photos bought a television from a private citizen via Facebook Marketplace with a counterfeit $100 bill.
It happened on August 29 in the parking lot of a town of Watertown business, police said.
According to troopers, the suspect was possibly driving a gray Ford SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police at 315-366-6000 and reference case #9791199.
