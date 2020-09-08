Samaritan makes progress toward restoring computer system

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Health continues to make progress as it works to restore its computer system after it was threatened by malware in July.
Samaritan officials took the system offline as a precaution on July 25, forcing employees to use paper and pen instead of computerized record keeping.
Officials say they’ve made steady progress as they work slowly and methodically to restore the network.
Here’s what’s been restored.
- Primary hospital electronic medical records (EMR)
- Behavioral Health/Addictions EMR and scheduling
- Long-term care EMR
- Accounting and payroll applications
- Other ancillary patient care systems
These are the systems not yet online:
- All primary care locations
- Women’s Wellness and Breast Care
- Wound Care Center
- Dermatology
- Pain Management Center
- Urology
- Infectious Disease
- Rheumatology
- All online patient portals and smartphone applications
While new patients are being seen at some of the un-restored locations, those places are all seeing their current patients.
Appointments are still being scheduled despite the challenges.
