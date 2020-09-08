Sarah Joy Sanford, 38, of Dexter

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sarah Joy Sanford, 38, of Rice Street, passed away, September 1, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.
Born on August 19, 1982 at the House of the Good Samaritan Hospital, Watertown, NY, she was a daughter of Ricky R. and Carol F. Sanford Mullis. She attended General Brown High School.
Sarah was a waitress for Applebee’s Grill and Bar, Watertown, NY. She previously worked as a cashier and deli clerk for Tops (formerly known as P&C), Stewart’s Shop, The General Store, and the Holiday Inn, all in Watertown, NY.
She enjoyed watching the Golden Girls, Criminal Minds, ER and older shows on MeTV.
Survivors include two sons; Damon M. Sanford and companion, Chrissy Kaiser, Dexter, NY and Sean M. Finnegan, Watertown, NY; her parents, Ricky and Carol Mullis, Watertown, NY; a brother, Jeremy Helmer, Stone Mills, NY; a sister, Tiffany Mullis, Watertown, NY; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Calling hours will be 12-2 pm Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY and Graveside services will be at 3 pm in Brookside Cemetery, Watertown, NY, with Rev. Milton LaSalle, officiating.
Donations may be made to the America Diabetes Association, 356 Midler Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13206.
