School districts to get ‘report card’ on COVID-19 cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York’s dashboard for tracking COVID-19 cases in school districts goes up this week.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he is signing an executive order for schools, local health departments, and testing labs to report cases to the state on a daily basis.
“We’re going to have a COVID report card for every school in the state,” he said.
He said the dashboard is a way to provide people the facts.
“The facts empower people and the facts give people comfort.”
He said parents and teachers are nervous about school starting and information is the best way to put them at their ease.
He said it’s one thing that school have a plan and another if they’re able to implement it.
“And can you take all those tests, do the tests come back, are the tests right, and when the tests come back, are you actually following up and doing something?” the governor said. “That’s what parents want to know and that’s what teachers want to know.”
The site will include:
- The number of positive cases among students and staff by school and school district.
- Whether the school is teaching remotely, in-person, or a combination of the two.
-The number of students and staff on-site.
-The percentage of on-site students and staff who test positive.
- The number of tests administered by the school, the type of test, the lab used, and how much of a lag there is between the test nd getting the results.
Once information starts to comes in, the “report card” will be at www.SchoolCOVIDReportCard.health.ny.gov.
