Schumer calls defense secretary to push for YMCA grant

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sen. Charles Schumer has thrown his weight behind the Watertown YMCA’s application for a $9 million grant from the Department of Defense.
In a release, the senator says he called Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Friday to push for the grant, which would help the YMCA renovated the former call center building in downtown Watertown.
The Y has plans to convert a portion of the building into a community center with a six-lane lap pool, a separate full-size recreational pool, three exercise rooms, an arts/multipurpose room, two indoor tennis courts, and a community kitchen.
Schumer says he explained that the project would provide a year-round community space for Fort Drum’s military families in addition to bolstering downtown Watertown.
The YMCA applied for the grant in June and expected to hear back by the end of September.
Schumer says the Y’s application has Fort Drum’s backing.
