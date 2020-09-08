Terry J. Gordon, Jr., of Massena

Terry is survived by his wife Marcia Gordon and their sons; Damon A., Augustus James “AJ”, and Xander L. Gordon all of Massena, NY, along with his girlfriend Maryjane Clement and her son Anthony E. Munro and Evan F. Clement also of Massena, NY. Terry is also survived by his stepmother, Cindy Gordon and his siblings; James Belonge (Amy) of Canton, NY, Tina Haines (Mike) of Moira, NY, Cindy Lou Gordon of Norwood, NY, Terry Gordon III of Edwards, NY, Jason Gordon (Katie) of Edwards, NY, Colleen McLauglin of Potsdam, NY, John McLaughlin (Sherry) of Canton, NY and Wallace McLaughlin (Danielle) of Russell, NY. Terry leaves behind cherished memories for his several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.