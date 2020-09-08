Terry J. Gordon, Jr., of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Terry J. Gordon, Jr. passed away after a short illness at University of Vermont Medical Center, in Burlington, VT on Monday August 31, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Terry’s family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
As per Terry’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Terry was born on September 24, 1973 in Massena, the son of Terry J. Gordon, Sr. and Linda (Whiting) Trombley. He attended Massena School and graduated from Massena Central High School in 1992.
He later attended Canton ATC where he furthered his education with Job Corp. at Oneonta obtaining his CNA certification. He began work at St. Regis Nursing home where he was employed for some time before his much later employment at Massena Transport as a taxi driver for over 6 years.
Terry had a passion for helping people in need, and loved to spend his free time watching softball games, playing Pokémon Go, enjoying the many Marvel Comic movies along with his favorite DC comics as well. He loved spending time with his family. He will also be missed by his pug “Titus” and those he loved and knew him best.
Terry is survived by his wife Marcia Gordon and their sons; Damon A., Augustus James “AJ”, and Xander L. Gordon all of Massena, NY, along with his girlfriend Maryjane Clement and her son Anthony E. Munro and Evan F. Clement also of Massena, NY. Terry is also survived by his stepmother, Cindy Gordon and his siblings; James Belonge (Amy) of Canton, NY, Tina Haines (Mike) of Moira, NY, Cindy Lou Gordon of Norwood, NY, Terry Gordon III of Edwards, NY, Jason Gordon (Katie) of Edwards, NY, Colleen McLauglin of Potsdam, NY, John McLaughlin (Sherry) of Canton, NY and Wallace McLaughlin (Danielle) of Russell, NY. Terry leaves behind cherished memories for his several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was predeceased by his father Terry J. Gordon Sr. in 2005, his stepfather A. Roy Trombley in 1992, paternal grandparents, Almond (Sonny) and Shirley (Bice) Gordon, along with his maternal grandparents.
Family and friends are welcome to share stories and memories with his Terry’s family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.