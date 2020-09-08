Thomas A. Plastino, of Canton

The family moved to Black Thumb Farm (BTF) near Canton in 1978, where they all soon learned to accent the first syllable of Madrid without flinching. BTF was an abandoned, non-electric “estate” of 140 acres of mostly swamp and scrub near Buck’s Bridge. Although his electrician’s experience may not have been too useful on an off-the-grid homestead, his construction experience came in handy when the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) employed him as its construction and property manager from 1978 until 1990. After a two year stint as chief executive of the unlamented St. Lawrence County Solid Waste Disposal Authority (1990-1992), Tom worked for economic development organizations in the County and region, including 18 years as the Executive Director of CITEC, Inc. He retired from CITEC in 2012 and until recently served as the Deputy CEO of the IDA.