Watertown crash results in minor injuries

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A crash near Watertown’s Salmon Run Mall sent people to the hospital Monday.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened between a car and a pickup truck.
Crews were dispatched at around noon to State Route 3 in the town of Watertown, where officials say a couple of people were transported to Samaritan Medical Center with minor injuries.
Sheriff’s deputies say there were four people in the pick-up and one person in the car at the time of the crash.
