Watertown crash results in minor injuries

Watertown crash
By 7 News Staff | September 8, 2020 at 6:07 AM EDT - Updated September 8 at 6:09 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A crash near Watertown’s Salmon Run Mall sent people to the hospital Monday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened between a car and a pickup truck.

Crews were dispatched at around noon to State Route 3 in the town of Watertown, where officials say a couple of people were transported to Samaritan Medical Center with minor injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies say there were four people in the pick-up and one person in the car at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.