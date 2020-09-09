5 arrested on meth-related charges after fire in Ogdensburg

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Five people face methamphetamine-related charges following a blaze in an Ogdensburg home.
On August 22, city police and firefighters were called to 2324 Montgomery Street for a fire. When they arrived, they found the place full of smoke.
While searching for people inside, police said they found meth-making materials and an exploded one-pot meth lab bottle.
The following suspects were arrested and charged:
- Ricard Shwartfigure, age 26, of 2237 State Highway 184, Heuvelton. Charged with unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, 2 counts of second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree reckless endangerment. Arraigned in city court and held without bail.
- Jonathan Whalen, age 38, no fixed address. Charged with unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine. Arraigned and held on $2,000 bail.
- Morgan House, age 18, of 413 Belmont Courts, Ogdensburg. Charged with unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine. Released on own recognizance.
- Krisit Lalone, age 35, of 2324 Montgomery Street, Ogdensburg. Charged with unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine. Released on own recognizance.
- Alisha Trickey, age 20, of 284 State Highway 184, Heuvelton. Charged with criminal possession of meth manufacturing material. Released on an appearance ticket.
The Ogdensburg Police Department was assisted by the New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency response team, the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force and the Ogdensburg Fire Department.
