Beware of scam, feds say

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Federal officials say people claiming to be from the Department of Justice are trying to scam victims out of their personal information.
The U.S. Attorney’s office say that the elderly appear to be the main targets of the scam.
Someone claiming to be a Justice Department investigator or employee calls or leaves voicemail with a return number.
When people call that number, they hear a phone menu that mimics the Justice Department’s.
In either case, the person on the phone tries to talk the victim into revealing personal or financial information.
Officials warn people not to give out their information in response to unsolicited phone calls.
