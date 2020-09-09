City crews to learn how to deal with Watertown’s crows

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - As the seasons change, thoughts turn to Watertown’s crow problem.
The city council voted to begin crow harassment a month earlier this year, starting it on October 1.
Some city staff will be trained in crow harassment.
The training will be done by Loomacres Wildlife Management, the company that has dealt with the city’s crows for years.
The large number of crows that flock to the city when the weather is cold can cause extensive cleanup costs and damage buildings and vehicles.
Officials say training city staff will allow more frequent attempts to remove the crows.
The training will cost the city a flat fee of $500.
