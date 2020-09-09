CBP officers allegedly find drugs at Alex Bay tourist site

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers allegedly seized a number of types of narcotics at the Heart Island port of entry in Alexandria Bay over the Labor Day weekend.
The officers approached a 34 year old man and a 23 year old woman who travelled to Boldt Castle in a rented boat Sunday to see if they were from Canada.
Both were U.S. citizens, but the officers say they noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the boat.
After getting permission to search, officers say they found a backpack with about 200 grams of marijuana, more than 80 grams of THC oil, nine Ecstasy pills, 14 Adderall pills, and some hashish butter.
The pair were taken to the Alexandria Bay port of entry for processing and were turned over to state police to face charges.
