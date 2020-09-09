HERMON, N.Y. (WWNY) - David A. Rickett, 69, of Hermon, died on September 7, 2020, at his home Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. There will be calling hours, Saturday, September 12th, 2 – 4 PM, at the funeral home, COVID guidelines will be followed, masks and social distancing required. He is survived by his daughters, Jessie and her husband Rob Wentzel of Hermon, Amanda Rickett of Saranac Lake, grandchildren, Kasey Wentzel who helped as his Grandpa’s care giver during the past few months, Courtney Holt of Hermon, Kodi Wentzel of Rensselaer Falls, a great grandson, Cohen Marin of Hermon, and his best fur friend Willow. David was born on December 25, 1950, in Ogdensburg, to the Byron J. and Marion J. Hayes Rickett. He graduated from Hermon DeKalb Central School in 1969 and earned a Business Administration Degree from SUNY Canton. A marriage to Barbara Perrin Creazzo ended in divorce. David worked with his father Byron at the family business Rickett’s Plumbing and Heating and continued the business after his father’s retirement. He was also employed by RJM Construction, Gouverneur, and the Blevins Family of Dealerships, in later years. David was a 50 year member of the DeKalb Junction Volunteer Fire Department, where he held every position at one time or another, throughout his many years of service. He was also on the Fire Commissioners Board and was a DeKalb Junction Town Councilman. David was an avid sports fan, as well as, participating and coaching. He coached boy’s youth basketball for many years at Hermon DeKalb Central School and served as timekeeper for high school games. His love for sports carried over to girls' softball as he assisted and then coached the girls for several years, until his health began to slow him down. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the DeKalb Junction Volunteer Fire Department, Hermon Volunteer Fire Department or the charity of one’s choice. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.