Downtown Watertown bell tower repairs to continue

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - People in downtown Watertown will soon hear the bell at First Baptist Church ringing again.
City council members voted unanimously Tuesday night to finish repairs to the bell.
The bell tower has stood over Public Square for more than 150 years, but it’s been almost four years since the bell rang.
Repairs have already been started, but the council needed to pass a resolution to clear up confusion over whose responsibility it was to maintain the bell.
Now that it’s passed, we could hear the bell ringing again within the next few weeks.
