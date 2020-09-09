Employees happy to be back at work at Shuler’s Restaurant

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The grill is back on and the fryers are hot again at a longtime fixture of Watertown’s restaurant community.
Shuler’s Restaurant reopened last week and that means it’s back to work for two longtime employees.
Donald Bayette has worked as a cook at Shuler’s for around 30 years, while Shelly Dewees has been with the restaurant for more than 25.
Owners say they stayed closed until now, in part, for the benefit of their employees. But, for Bayette and Dewees, both say it’s good to be back.
“Great. Yay. I’m just glad to out and about and working again. There’s nothing better than that,” said Dewees.
“To be honest, it was the longest time in my whole life I’ve ever had off. It was almost nice to be sitting there, but then I got kind of stir crazy and stuff. So, it’s that old adage where, you just got to keep yourself busy and this is what everybody needs,” said Bayette.
Dewees says the restaurant’s menu and hours are limited as of now.
