Flower Memorial Library Children’s Events

Kids Craft & Activity Kits To-Go at Flower Library: Every Wednesday in September stop into the library to pick up these kits for kids. These are free kits and most of the materials are provided (you may need to have markers, scissors, or paint on hand for example). Kits will be available for a variety of age ranges. Please take only one kit per child as quantities will be limited. All kits will be on a first come first serve basis. We are not able to save or hold kits.