Flower Memorial Library Children’s Events

September Children’s Events:
Kids Craft & Activity Kits To-Go at Flower Library: Every Wednesday in September stop into the library to pick up these kits for kids. These are free kits and most of the materials are provided (you may need to have markers, scissors, or paint on hand for example). Kits will be available for a variety of age ranges. Please take only one kit per child as quantities will be limited. All kits will be on a first come first serve basis. We are not able to save or hold kits.
Virtual Bedtime Stories hosted by Flower Memorial Library: Join us every Monday Beginning on September 14th at 6:30 pm for virtual bedtime stories! Join us on Zoom, ID# 333 730 4973.
Virtual STEAM Club hosted by Flower Memorial Library: Join us for fun STEAM filled activities! Any child with an interest in STEAM is welcome to participate. The Club is on Facebook Thursday September 10 at 3:30 pm. Material kits may be picked up in person for 1 week leading up to the program. All materials are always on a first come first serve basis. This month’s activity: Harry Potter Slime.
Virtual Mighty Kids Yoga hosted by Flower Memorial Library: For ages 5-10! Join us on Facebook Friday September 18 at 4 pm for a free 30-minute yoga class.
Lego Club Virtual Edition hosted by Flower Memorial Library: Join us on Facebook to build along with Mr. Jack. Video will be posted Thursday September 24, at 5 pm.
